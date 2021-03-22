Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $20,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,663,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,182,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,700,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,177.03 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $647.54 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $986.92.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

