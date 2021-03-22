Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 17,916 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $169.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

