Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 670.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 703,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $24,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $39,857,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,039,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 950,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 963,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after purchasing an additional 941,761 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.