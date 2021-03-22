Fathom (FTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $43.98 on Monday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

