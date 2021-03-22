Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.65 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

