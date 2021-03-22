FairCoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. FairCoin has a market cap of $5.39 million and $30,216.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001727 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00086150 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005139 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

