Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,317,449 shares of company stock valued at $350,191,800. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.83 on Monday, hitting $298.94. 1,003,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,321,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

