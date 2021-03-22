F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326,263 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,314 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 732,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

