Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

