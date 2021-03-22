Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $126.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

