Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.57

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.57 and last traded at C$7.54, with a volume of 89289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXE shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$674.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

