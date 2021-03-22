ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 34,624 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after buying an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML opened at $567.08 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $222.67 and a twelve month high of $608.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $559.22 and a 200-day moving average of $461.92. The stock has a market cap of $238.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

