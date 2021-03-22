ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $11.26 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,609 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000.

Several research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $147.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $166.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

