ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,353 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $18,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $29,477,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Cowen increased their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

