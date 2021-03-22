ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 42,048 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.2% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.68.

Adobe stock opened at $447.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $468.07 and its 200-day moving average is $478.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.78 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.