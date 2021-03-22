ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 9,856 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $154.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $147.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $157.32.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

