Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

