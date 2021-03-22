Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $441,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 165,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,335,984. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

