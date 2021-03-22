Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.60. The stock had a trading volume of 82,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,316. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

