Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,644 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.23. 128,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,105. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

