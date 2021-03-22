Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after buying an additional 435,131 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $180.52. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

