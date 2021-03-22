Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $71.61. 52,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,484. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

