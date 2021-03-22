Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $71.61. 52,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,484. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,455.85, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

