Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.25. 12,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

