Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) is ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,409.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,360 shares during the period. Evergy makes up about 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $35,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

