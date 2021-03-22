Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.49% of iCAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in iCAD by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iCAD by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,408,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in iCAD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in iCAD by 175.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 243,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

ICAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.