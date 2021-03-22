Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,356 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $152.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of -231.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

