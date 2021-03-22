Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,567,320. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $347.51 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

