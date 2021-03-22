Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $53.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock worth $3,291,673 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.73.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.