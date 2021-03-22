Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,059,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 428,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

ACAD opened at $27.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

