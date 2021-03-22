Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 44,911 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,911 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.58% of Electromed worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electromed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Electromed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electromed by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Electromed by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electromed alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Electromed in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Electromed Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.