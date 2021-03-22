Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 12,262 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Manitex International worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 312,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

