Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $750.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQIX. Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $819.30.

EQIX stock opened at $653.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $684.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

