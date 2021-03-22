Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $1 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

