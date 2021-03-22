Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.61 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.