Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and $671,150.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00476425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00137858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00055830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.00784100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00075967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

