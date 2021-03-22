Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $10.68

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $10.31. Embraer shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 71,062 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

