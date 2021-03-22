Elysian Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $614,369.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 91% against the dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $153,127.27 and $614,369.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.20 or 0.00635259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars.

