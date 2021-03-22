Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $93.23 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $140.33 or 0.00249897 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.78 or 0.03379455 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049271 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,402,042 coins and its circulating supply is 17,174,643 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

