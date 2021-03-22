Eight Capital Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$8.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SDE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Shares of SDE opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

