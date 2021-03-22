Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

