Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

