Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.75.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile
