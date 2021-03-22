Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
