Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

