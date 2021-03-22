Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

EXR stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

