Eaton Vance Management Purchases Shares of 161,000 Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

