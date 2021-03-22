Eaton Vance Management Purchases 718 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

