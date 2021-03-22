Eaton Vance Management Has $5.55 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

MBB opened at $108.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.60 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

