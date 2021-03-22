Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $233.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

