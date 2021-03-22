Eaton Vance Management Buys 655 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 171.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $333.05 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

