Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,455 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after buying an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $72.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.